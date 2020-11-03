North Korea test fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019. South Korean officials say a new submarine will also have SLBM capabilities. Photo: AFP
New North Korea submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles, South says
- A South Korean official said the North is building two new submarines, including a second one that can carry a submarine-launched ballistic missile
- Kim Jong-un’s vow to unveil new strategic weapons this year led to speculation the North could soon deploy an operational ballistic missile submarine
