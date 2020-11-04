A worker sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: South Korea approves test for both Covid-19 and flu, Cambodia’s Hun Sen may require quarantine
- South Korea’s new test, which targets genes specific to Covid-19 and seasonal flu, will help ‘reduce the burden of medical workers’, says an official
- Meanwhile, Hungary’s foreign minister has tested positive for Covid-19 in Thailand, where he arrived a day after meeting Cambodian premier Hun Sen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
