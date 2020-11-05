The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP
The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

From eye surgery to hair transplants, Japan ‘clinic’ treats stuffed toys for injuries

  • Tokyo’s Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring much-loved teddies and other cuddly toys to their original glory
  • Clients have sent toys from Hong Kong, France and Britain for treatment, and customers have had to wait up to a year for a spot

Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:32pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP
The Natsumi Clinic specialises in restoring stuffed toys to their original glory. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE