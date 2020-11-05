A health official seen in protective gear in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: Samsung memorial attendees told to get tested; India’s vaccine ‘could come in February’
- A reporter who was at last week’s memorial for late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee recently tested positive, along with two colleagues and two relatives
- Elsewhere in Asia, an Indian scientist says a government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February after studies showed it has ‘good efficacy’
