Coronavirus latest: Samsung memorial attendees told to get tested; India’s vaccine ‘could come in February’

  • A reporter who was at last week’s memorial for late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee recently tested positive, along with two colleagues and two relatives
  • Elsewhere in Asia, an Indian scientist says a government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February after studies showed it has ‘good efficacy’

Agencies

Updated: 6:46pm, 5 Nov, 2020

A health official seen in protective gear in Seoul. Photo: AP A health official seen in protective gear in Seoul. Photo: AP
