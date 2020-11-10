Yutaka Umeda, 73, hopes the attention online will help his town with a population of about 15,000 gain recognition. Photo: Handout Yutaka Umeda, 73, hopes the attention online will help his town with a population of about 15,000 gain recognition. Photo: Handout
Japanese mayor ‘Jo Baiden’ welcomes internet fame after US election

  • Yutaka Umeda, mayor of Yamato in Kumamoto Prefecture, was caught by surprise when his family told him that the alternative reading of his name
  • Umeda said he has received many messages following the presidential election results, congratulating him on the success of Joe Biden

Kyodo
Updated: 10:31am, 10 Nov, 2020

Yutaka Umeda, 73, hopes the attention online will help his town with a population of about 15,000 gain recognition. Photo: Handout
