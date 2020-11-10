Passengers arrive at the departure area at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic leaves 25 per cent of Asia-Pacific travellers unwilling to fly within six months
- As many as 83 per cent of passengers globally are reluctant to fall back into their old travel habits and 31 per cent will fly less often
- Airlines globally have let go of hundreds of thousands of staff and industry losses are expected to exceed US$84 billion in 2020
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
