Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump meeting in New York last year. Photo: Kyodo
Japan must seek closer ties with other nations as US influence fades, senior Suga aide warns
- Some conservatives in Japan worry Joe Biden may adopt a softer line toward China than Donald Trump but others expect little substantive change
- Suga’s first overseas trip after taking office in September was to Vietnam and Indonesia, where he reached agreements to bolster defence ties
