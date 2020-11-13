A Japanese medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction test at Narita International Airport near Tokyo. Photo: Reuters A Japanese medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction test at Narita International Airport near Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Japan: PM Suga rules out new state of emergency despite record number of daily cases

  • A total of 1,661 cases were recorded nationwide on Thursday, surpassing the previous high in August
  • Meanwhile, South Korea will begin fining people who fail to wear masks in public as it reported 191 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 12:13pm, 13 Nov, 2020

