Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP
Senkaku Islands fall under Japan-US security pact, defence chiefs confirm
- Japan’s Nobuo Kishi and US acting defence secretary Christopher Miller held talks on Saturday in which they also discussed North Korea
- President-elect Joe Biden earlier in the week told Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga that the US will help defend the uninhabited islands, known as Diaoyu in China
Topic | Japan
