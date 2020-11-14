Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP
Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Senkaku Islands fall under Japan-US security pact, defence chiefs confirm

  • Japan’s Nobuo Kishi and US acting defence secretary Christopher Miller held talks on Saturday in which they also discussed North Korea
  • President-elect Joe Biden earlier in the week told Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga that the US will help defend the uninhabited islands, known as Diaoyu in China

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 2:08pm, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP
Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks with his US counterpart on the Senkaku island chain, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE