Tokyo’s hope to draw firms from Hong Kong is proving to be a tough sell. Photo: AF
As Tokyo attempts to lure firms from Hong Kong, can it overcome hurdles?
- Japan, as the world’s third-largest economy, already houses outposts of many financial institutions and international firms
- But high taxes, poor English literacy, a low-tech economy, and competition from Australia and Singapore may render Tokyo’s mission a pipe dream
Topic | Japan
Tokyo’s hope to draw firms from Hong Kong is proving to be a tough sell. Photo: AF