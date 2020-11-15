Tokyo’s hope to draw firms from Hong Kong is proving to be a tough sell. Photo: AF Tokyo’s hope to draw firms from Hong Kong is proving to be a tough sell. Photo: AF
As Tokyo attempts to lure firms from Hong Kong, can it overcome hurdles?

  • Japan, as the world’s third-largest economy, already houses outposts of many financial institutions and international firms
  • But high taxes, poor English literacy, a low-tech economy, and competition from Australia and Singapore may render Tokyo’s mission a pipe dream

Updated: 1:04pm, 15 Nov, 2020

