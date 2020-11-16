Japan exited recession in the third quarter, but the rapid expansion only managed to claw back about half of the growth lost since last year. Photo: AFP Japan exited recession in the third quarter, but the rapid expansion only managed to claw back about half of the growth lost since last year. Photo: AFP
Japan’s economy rebounds in third quarter, but coronavirus set to slow recovery

  • GDP rose 21.4 per cent, the fastest growth since 1968, helped by government stimulus that fuelled a sharp jump in consumer spending and a pickup in trade
  • But Covid-19 cases are rising and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week called for a third extra budget, meaning a slowdown in the recovery is likely

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:48pm, 16 Nov, 2020

