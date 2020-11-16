Asiana has long been plagued by financial problems, prompting parent company Kumho Industrial to put its 31 per cent stake up for sale last year. Photo: dpa Asiana has long been plagued by financial problems, prompting parent company Kumho Industrial to put its 31 per cent stake up for sale last year. Photo: dpa
Asiana has long been plagued by financial problems, prompting parent company Kumho Industrial to put its 31 per cent stake up for sale last year. Photo: dpa
Korean Air confirms plan to buy troubled Asiana Airlines for US$1.6 billion

  • The deal combining South Korea’s two biggest airlines comes as carriers around the world struggle with low demand during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Asiana reported operating losses of US$240 million in the first six months of this year

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:03pm, 16 Nov, 2020

