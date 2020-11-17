South Koreans visit the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, as the country tightens social distancing regulations. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea tightens social distancing in Seoul
- The tougher restrictions came as South Korea’s daily Covid-19 case tally hovered above 200 for a fourth consecutive day
- Elsewhere, South Australia reported just one new case, India’s cases dropped to July levels, and Top Glove workers are under lockdown in Malaysia
