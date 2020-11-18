Korean Air planes are parked on the tarmac at Gimpo domestic airport in Seoul in September. Photo: AFP
In coronavirus times, here are the world’s busiest airline routes
- Asia is the stand-out as domestic routes start to recover from a pandemic that grounded thousands of planes
- International air travel, however, remains severely hamstrung, with nearly a third of the world’s passenger fleet currently in storage
Topic | Aviation
