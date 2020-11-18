Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Tokyo set to raise alert to highest level, South Korea cases soar
- The Japanese capital is considering asking businesses to shorten their hours as Covid-19 infections continue to rise
- South Korea reported the highest increase in cases since August, while 4,000 have been urged to self-isolate in South Australia to contain an outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters