Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Tokyo set to raise alert to highest level, South Korea cases soar

  • The Japanese capital is considering asking businesses to shorten their hours as Covid-19 infections continue to rise
  • South Korea reported the highest increase in cases since August, while 4,000 have been urged to self-isolate in South Australia to contain an outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:15am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, as the Japanese capital battles an outbreak in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE