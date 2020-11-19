An empty street is seen in Adelaide during day one of total lockdown across South Australia to curb a coronavirus cluster. Photo: AFP An empty street is seen in Adelaide during day one of total lockdown across South Australia to curb a coronavirus cluster. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Australia bans outdoor exercise under lockdown; Tokyo tops 500 new cases

  • The Australian state has started one of the world’s strictest circuit breakers to curb a cluster of Covid-19 cases
  • Elsewhere, Japan is on ‘maximum alert’ after a record number of new infections, while Samoa reported its first case

Updated: 1:12pm, 19 Nov, 2020

