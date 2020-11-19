The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett participates in the second phase of Malabar exercise which includes the US, Japan, India and Australia, in the north Arabian Sea. Photo: DPA
US Navy in Asia welcomes Japan-Australia military pact, India’s role in Quad
- William Merz, commander of the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, based in Japan, said the pact will bolster the US as China’s influence in the region grows
- He was speaking during the second phase of the Malabar exercises in the Northern Arabian Sea
Topic | Japan
