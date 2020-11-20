The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA
The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea set to crack down on chaebol with reforms

  • The family-run conglomerates have propelled South Korea’s economic rise, but critics say their dominance stifles competition and concentrates wealth in the hands of a few
  • President Moon’s administration is seeking to add transparency to top decision-making at chaebol with reforms dubbed ‘fair economy acts’ by supporters

Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:27am, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA
The headquarters of Hyundai Motor in Seoul. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE