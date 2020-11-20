Hitoshi Oshitani, a virologist and infectious disease specialist. Photo: Bloomberg Hitoshi Oshitani, a virologist and infectious disease specialist. Photo: Bloomberg
Doctor who saved Japan once faces new coronavirus fight without lockdowns

  • Hitoshi Oshitani’s ‘Three Cs’ approach – avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close contact situations – helped Japan avoid a widespread outbreak
  • Amid a resurgence, Oshitani fears it will become harder to influence behaviour in the winter, as Japan has no ability to enforce restrictions

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Nov, 2020

