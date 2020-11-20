A file photo showing two bears walking down the street in Shari, Hokkaido, in October 2010. Photo: AFP
As Japan reports 13,600 bear sightings, why are they coming out of the wild?
- A lack of food, with low acorn yields this year, may have driven the bears closer to civilisation, one expert says
- The coronavirus pandemic, which has seen people stay indoors more often, could also be leading the animals to enter human habitats
Topic | Japan
A file photo showing two bears walking down the street in Shari, Hokkaido, in October 2010. Photo: AFP