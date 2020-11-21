At talks in Washington on Friday, US and Taiwan representatives signed a “memorandum of understanding” to buttress connections in health care, semiconductors and energy sectors and enhance supply-chain security. Photo: Reuters
US and Taiwan sign up for stronger economic ties, rankling Beijing
- Memorandum of understanding include efforts to buttress connections in health care, semiconductors and energy sectors and enhance supply-chain security
- Taiwan hopes to build on the framework with the next administration, but it’s unclear how a President Biden would handle the relationship with Taipei
