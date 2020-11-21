Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu died in Brazil from blow to head: detective
- A forensic report found that cranial trauma, possibly from a blunt rock, was the cause of death
- Akamatsu moved to Brazil for treatment from João de Deus, or John of God, a healer who appeared on Oprah and was later arrested for multiple rapes
Topic | Brazil
