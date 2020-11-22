Baseball fans wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus cheer during Game 4 of the Korean Series between Doosan Bears and NC Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus resurgence in South Korea leads Seoul to close pubs and nightclubs
- The third wave of the outbreak was being driven by clusters of infections in the densely populated capital’s metropolitan area, the health minister said
- The announcement came as the country reported its fifth straight day of more than 300 new Covid-19 cases. Japan also reported a growing resurgence.
