A high-speed maglev train prototype is seen in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong province, in May last year. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
China and Japan race to dominate future of high-speed rail
- Asia’s two biggest economies are vying to develop the world’s first long-distance maglev railway before the year 2040
- Whoever wins could get a huge leg-up on exporting the lucrative next-generation technology, say experts
Topic | Japan
A high-speed maglev train prototype is seen in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong province, in May last year. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images