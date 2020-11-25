Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a G20 online summit meeting last week. Photo: Kyodo
Japan PM Suga risks long-term prospects with messy domestic tourism reversal
- Suga has enjoyed solid approval ratings since taking over the top job in September, buoyed by his image as a down-to-earth leader
- But critics say he now risks being seen as stubborn and indecisive after an abrupt partial pause on a travel campaign
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a G20 online summit meeting last week. Photo: Kyodo