Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters
Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Brazil man admits to raping Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu before killing her, police say

  • Rafael Lima da Costa, 18, had earlier confessed to attacking the victim during a robbery
  • Akamatsu had moved to Brazil and sought treatment for her skin cancer from a spiritual healer known as John of God

Topic |   Brazil
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:04am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters
Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE