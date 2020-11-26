Rafael Lima da Costa, who confessed to killing Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu, is escorted by a police officer in Abadiania, Brazil on November 19. Photo: Reuters
Brazil man admits to raping Japanese woman Hitomi Akamatsu before killing her, police say
- Rafael Lima da Costa, 18, had earlier confessed to attacking the victim during a robbery
- Akamatsu had moved to Brazil and sought treatment for her skin cancer from a spiritual healer known as John of God

