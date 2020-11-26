People wearing face masks walk under a banner emphasising an enhanced social distancing campaign in front of Seoul City Hall, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea battles third wave as new cases hit highest since March
- South Korea reported 583 new infections as the military imposed a 10-day ban on soldiers taking leave
- We’re in a situation where it is not strange at all if anyone contracts the virus during our daily lives, health minister says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
