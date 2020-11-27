Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

‘Go to hospital’: Japan’s domestic tourism campaign mocked as coronavirus resurges

  • The ‘Go To Travel’ promotion is among multiple plans by the government, including ‘Go To Eat’ and ‘Go To Event’, to kick-start the economy
  • Critics have mocked the programmes as ‘Go To Hospital’ or ‘Go To Heaven’, amid Japan’s largest Covid-19 surge yet

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:04pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE