Visitors walk through a street in Shinjuku on November 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Go to hospital’: Japan’s domestic tourism campaign mocked as coronavirus resurges
- The ‘Go To Travel’ promotion is among multiple plans by the government, including ‘Go To Eat’ and ‘Go To Event’, to kick-start the economy
- Critics have mocked the programmes as ‘Go To Hospital’ or ‘Go To Heaven’, amid Japan’s largest Covid-19 surge yet
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
