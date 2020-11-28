People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus appears to be hurting North Korea harder than trade sanctions: report
- Its trade with China shrank 73 per cent through September and is set to fall 80 per cent for the whole year, says a Seoul trade association
- The trend shows that while sanctions mainly hit the North’s exports to China, the pandemic has severely curtailed imports from its giant neighbour
Topic | North Korea
People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP