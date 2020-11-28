People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus appears to be hurting North Korea harder than trade sanctions: report

  • Its trade with China shrank 73 per cent through September and is set to fall 80 per cent for the whole year, says a Seoul trade association
  • The trend shows that while sanctions mainly hit the North’s exports to China, the pandemic has severely curtailed imports from its giant neighbour

Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:30pm, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
People wearing face masks cross a road in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE