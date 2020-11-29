South Korean parents wearing face masks pray for their children’s success in the upcoming college entrance exam. Photo: AP
South Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons as virus cases spike again
- Authorities reported 450 new infections on Sunday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row
- A third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months, driven by outbreaks at military facilities, a sauna, a high school and churches
