Princess Mako and Kei Komuro announce their engagement in September 2017. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito ‘approves’ of daughter Princess Mako’s marriage to university boyfriend Kei Komuro
- ‘If that is what they really want, then I think that is something I need to respect as a parent,’ said Fumihito
- In a statement this month, Princess Mako expressed strong resolve to go ahead with her marriage, which was originally set for 2018
Topic | Royalty
Princess Mako and Kei Komuro announce their engagement in September 2017. Photo: Reuters