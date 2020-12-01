A plate with traditional Korean kimchi – made of cabbages seasoned with spices – is seen on a table of a restaurant in Seoul. Photo: Reuters A plate with traditional Korean kimchi – made of cabbages seasoned with spices – is seen on a table of a restaurant in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Kimchi clash: China, South Korea netizens in online showdown over origin of cabbage staple

  • China recently won international certification for pao cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, and claimed the kimchi industry is Chinese-led
  • But South Koreans were quick to dispute this, accusing China of stealing their cuisine. Officials said it is important to differentiate the two dishes

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Dec, 2020

A plate with traditional Korean kimchi – made of cabbages seasoned with spices – is seen on a table of a restaurant in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
