China gave Covid-19 vaccine to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, US analyst says

  • A North Korea expert at a Washington think tank said Kim Jong-un, his family and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated
  • It was unclear which company had supplied its drug to the Kims and whether it had proven to be safe, the expert said, citing Japanese intelligence sources

Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 10:12am, 1 Dec, 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pictured at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang in a photo released by state media on Monday. Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP
