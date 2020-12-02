Japanese lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to provide coronavirus vaccinations free of charge. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan to make vaccines free of charge as deadly infection wave threatens elderly
- Beds for the most serious cases are already running low in some regions, as increasing numbers of older people catch the coronavirus this time around
- PM Suga has vowed to secure enough vaccine for the ‘people of the country’ by the first half of next year. It is unclear if this includes foreign residents
Topic | Japan
Japanese lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to provide coronavirus vaccinations free of charge. Photo: Reuters