Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a visit to Pyongyang in June last year. Photo: Xinhua
US accuses China of violating North Korea sanctions, undermining denuclearisation efforts
- The comments from Washington’s deputy special representative for North Korea marked an acknowledgement of US policy failure on Pyongyang
- While US officials have in the past noted that China was not adhering to sanctions, they have rarely been so blunt in calling out the country’s behaviour
Topic | North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a visit to Pyongyang in June last year. Photo: Xinhua