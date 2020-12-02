A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS
A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus antibodies remain in body for at least six months, Japanese study finds

  • Yokohama City University studied 376 former Covid-19 patients and found 98 per cent had neutralising antibodies, which work to prevent reinfection
  • This suggests that the effects of a coronavirus vaccine would last some time

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:52pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS
A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE