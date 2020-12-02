A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus antibodies remain in body for at least six months, Japanese study finds
- Yokohama City University studied 376 former Covid-19 patients and found 98 per cent had neutralising antibodies, which work to prevent reinfection
- This suggests that the effects of a coronavirus vaccine would last some time
Topic | Japan
A Japanese study found that antibodies were more prevalent among patients who were moderately or severely affected by Covid-19. Photo: TNS