A computer-generated artist’s rendering of the separation of a capsule (centre left) containing samples collected from the asteroid Ryugu and scheduled for re-entry to Earth from the space probe Hayabusa2 (right). Photo: JAXA via Jiji Press/ AFP
Japan spacecraft Hayabusa2 drops capsule to Earth with Ryugu asteroid samples
- The capsule is due to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere early Sunday before landing in a southern Australian desert
- Scientists hope the specimens, which include the world’s first subsurface asteroid sample, could help explain the origin of life
