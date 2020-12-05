The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at Portsmouth Naval base, its home port. Photo: AFP
Britain to send aircraft carrier strike group to waters near Japan
- The group, including the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, is expected to conduct joint exercises with the US military and Japan’s Self-Defence Forces
- The move comes amid concerns over China’s increasing assertiveness in the East and South China seas
Topic | South China Sea
