People walk through a market in Seoul, South Korea, as people are urged to stay home while the country’s coronavirus infections continue to soar. Photo: AP
South Korea tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases surge to nine-month high

  • Seoul’s social distancing alert was raised to 2.5, as the country reported 631 new Covid-19 cases
  • Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore is seeking other travel bubble arrangements and Pfizer India applies for emergency-use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Updated: 6:04pm, 6 Dec, 2020

