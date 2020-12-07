Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, attends a plenary session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo. Support for Suga’s government slid for the second straight month. Photo: Bloomberg Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, attends a plenary session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo. Support for Suga’s government slid for the second straight month. Photo: Bloomberg
Support for Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet plunges over coronavirus resurgence

  • A survey found the approval rate for Japan’s cabinet fell from 63 per cent to 50.3 per cent, as Covid-19 infections soar in the country
  • It also found 77.4 per cent are discontent with former PM Shinzo Abe’s account about the use of political funds to pay for dinner parties for voters

Updated: 8:00am, 7 Dec, 2020

