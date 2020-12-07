South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Seoul a ‘Covid-19 war zone’ as cases continue to soar in South Korea

  • South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus infections on Monday, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area
  • President Moon Jae-in and health officials are calling for increased social distancing, testing and tracing to prevent a major national outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:52pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE