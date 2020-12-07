South Korean Presidential Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
Seoul a ‘Covid-19 war zone’ as cases continue to soar in South Korea
- South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus infections on Monday, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area
- President Moon Jae-in and health officials are calling for increased social distancing, testing and tracing to prevent a major national outbreak
