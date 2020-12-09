Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong hits out after South questions coronavirus-free claim

  • Kim Jong-un’s influential sister criticised ‘reckless’ remarks by South Korea’s foreign minister who found it hard to believe the North has no Covid-19 cases
  • North Korea’s border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is wrecking its already fragile economy

Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:49pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, warned South Korea of potential consequences for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be coronavirus-free. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE