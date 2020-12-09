Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi is seeking an additional budget of about 30 billion yen (US$288 million) for the next financial year to defend the country with a ballistic missile defence system. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi is seeking an additional budget of about 30 billion yen (US$288 million) for the next financial year to defend the country with a ballistic missile defence system. Photo: Kyodo

Japan to build two ships equipped with Aegis missile defence system

  • Earlier this year, Japan scrapped unpopular plans to deploy US-developed Aegis Ashore defence systems in northeastern and western Japan
  • The interceptors are to counter the North Korean missile threat – and Japan also wants to develop stand-off missiles to extend their firing range

Updated: 4:07pm, 9 Dec, 2020



