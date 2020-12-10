Containers are converted into makeshift wards to accommodate newly infected Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Seoul. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: South Korea builds container hospital beds; Indonesia bets on Chinese vaccine
- South Korea is battling a third wave of Covid-19 cases and is launching temporary treatment centres to alleviate the strain on hospitals
- Elsewhere, India’s cases are stabilising and analysts warn Indonesia may feel indebted to China for doses of its Sinovac vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
