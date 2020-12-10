North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump meet on June 30, 2019. The US special envoy for North Korea has urged the North Korean leader to return to talks. Photo: TNS
North Korea ‘squandered’ chance to improve relations under Trump: US envoy
- US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun said Pyongyang focused on ‘obstacles to negotiations’ and he was disappointed talks failed
- He defended US President Donald Trump’s ‘ambitious and bold’ decision to focus on top-level diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
Topic | North Korea
North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump meet on June 30, 2019. The US special envoy for North Korea has urged the North Korean leader to return to talks. Photo: TNS