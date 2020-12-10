Officials in protective suits are pictured in Mihara in Hiroshima Prefecture ahead of the culling of thousands of chickens at a farm where an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed. Photo: Kyodo
Bird flu outbreak in Japan worsens, over 2 million chickens culled
- All farms have been ordered to disinfect and check hygiene regimes. South Korea and parts of Europe are also battling outbreaks
- Humans cannot contract the highly pathogenic H5 subtype, but there are concerns about it jumping species and causing a coronavirus-like pandemic
Topic | Japan
Officials in protective suits are pictured in Mihara in Hiroshima Prefecture ahead of the culling of thousands of chickens at a farm where an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed. Photo: Kyodo