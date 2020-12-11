Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment
Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment
Asia /  East Asia

K-pop band BTS thanks Army as its named Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

  • The magazine cited BTS’ massive global fan base, which they have leveraged to support causes like Black Lives Matter
  • The seven-member boy band in November received their first Grammy nomination for their hit song, Dynamite

Topic |   BTS
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:18pm, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment
Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment
READ FULL ARTICLE