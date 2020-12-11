Time magazine credited the relationship between the group and its fans for transcending Covid-19. Photo: Handout/Big Hit Entertainment
K-pop band BTS thanks Army as its named Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year
- The magazine cited BTS’ massive global fan base, which they have leveraged to support causes like Black Lives Matter
- The seven-member boy band in November received their first Grammy nomination for their hit song, Dynamite
Topic | BTS
