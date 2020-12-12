To ease public anxiety, authorities recently boosted security around Cho’s neighbourhood. Photo: Getty Images
South Korean residents fear for safety as child rapist exits jail
- Cho Doo-soon was freed after completing an 11-year jail term for the violent rape of an eight-year-old child; a case that shocked the nation
- Police vow he’ll be monitored around the clock as he returns to his neighbourhood in Ansan, where residents have opposed his return for years
Topic | South Korea
