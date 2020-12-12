A man walks on an empty street in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea reports highest daily cases; New Zealand eyes travel bubble with Cook Islands
- South Korea’s caseload has risen to 41,736, with almost 9,000 recorded in the past two weeks alone
- Meanwhile, New Zealand and the Cook Islands will allow quarantine-free travel between their nations in 2021, citing low infection rates and their ‘special ties’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
