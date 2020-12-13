A woman arrives at a health care centre in Seoul to take a coronavirus test, as South Korea battles a fresh outbreak in cases. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases as third wave intensifies
- Sunday’s figure of 1,030 Covid-19 cases breaks Saturday’s record of 950, as a tightening of restrictions appears inevitable
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in mobilised police, the military and public medical doctors to block the spread, which he called an ‘emergency’
